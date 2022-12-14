MED SITE-HAITI CP22

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nathan Coakley, a Westminster, Maryland native, and assistant squad leader with 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, boards the U.S.N.S. Comfort during Continuing Promise 2022 in Jeremie, Haiti, Dec. 14, 2022. The Continuing Promise mission includes providing direct medical care and expeditionary veterinary care, conducting training and subject matter expert exchanges on various medical and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief topics, and leading seminars on Women, Peace, and Security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

