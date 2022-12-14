Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MED SITE-HAITI CP22 [Image 5 of 6]

    MED SITE-HAITI CP22

    JEREMIE, HAITI

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Donald White 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Matthew Kind, a La Crosse, Wisconsin native, and a platoon commander with 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, poses with Haitian translators during Continuing Promise 2022 in Jeremie, Haiti, Dec. 14, 2022. The Continuing Promise mission includes providing direct medical care and expeditionary veterinary care, conducting training and subject matter expert exchanges on various medical and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief topics, and leading seminars on Women, Peace, and Security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.18.2022 19:08
    Photo ID: 7562073
    VIRIN: 221214-M-CQ925-1024
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: JEREMIE, HT 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MED SITE-HAITI CP22 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Donald White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

