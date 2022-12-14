U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 2nd Class MacKinley Goldthwaite, a Franklin, New Hampshire, native, and senior line corpsman with 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, scans her sector through AN-PVS 31B night vision optics during Continuing Promise 2022 in Jeremie, Haiti, Dec. 14, 2022. The Continuing Promise mission includes providing direct medical care and expeditionary veterinary care, conducting training and subject matter expert exchanges on various medical and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief topics, and leading seminars on Women, Peace, and Security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 12.18.2022 19:08 Photo ID: 7562072 VIRIN: 221214-M-CQ925-1011 Resolution: 7306x4873 Size: 4.82 MB Location: JEREMIE, HT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MED SITE-HAITI 22 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ryan Ramsammy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.