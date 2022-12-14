Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MED SITE-HAITI 22 [Image 4 of 6]

    MED SITE-HAITI 22

    JEREMIE, HAITI

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 2nd Class MacKinley Goldthwaite, a Franklin, New Hampshire, native, and senior line corpsman with 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, scans her sector through AN-PVS 31B night vision optics during Continuing Promise 2022 in Jeremie, Haiti, Dec. 14, 2022. The Continuing Promise mission includes providing direct medical care and expeditionary veterinary care, conducting training and subject matter expert exchanges on various medical and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief topics, and leading seminars on Women, Peace, and Security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.18.2022 19:08
    Photo ID: 7562072
    VIRIN: 221214-M-CQ925-1011
    Resolution: 7306x4873
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: JEREMIE, HT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MED SITE-HAITI 22 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ryan Ramsammy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MED SITE- Haiti
    MED SITE-HAITI CP22
    MED SITE-HAITI CP22
    MED SITE-HAITI 22
    MED SITE-HAITI CP22
    MED SITE-HAITI CP22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    Haiti
    Marines
    Continuing Promise
    Comfort2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT