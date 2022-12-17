221217-N-IX644-2050 ADRIATIC SEA (Dec. 17, 2022) Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Anita Taylor, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), studies for the load dispatcher qualification in Damage Control Central, Dec. 17, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

