    Portrait of Sgt. Jorge Tirado, 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, supporting CJTF-OIR [Image 1 of 2]

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    12.18.2022

    Photo by Spc. Christie Ann Belfort 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Sgt. Jorge Tirado, assigned to Delta Company, 5th Battalion, 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, gives a shoutout to his family from Baghdad, Iraq, Dec. 18, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christie Ann Belfort)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2022
    Date Posted: 12.18.2022 06:19
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 
    Hometown: FORT PIERCE, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portrait of Sgt. Jorge Tirado, 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, supporting CJTF-OIR [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Christie Ann Belfort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iraq
    CJTF-OIR
    SFAB Sergeant
    Security Assistance Force Brigade

