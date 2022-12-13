C/1-502 IN CAMLFX Live Fire

1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts a live fire iteration during a combined arms maneuver live fire exercise (CAMLFEX) on Dec. 13, 2022, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. Our commitment to defending NATO territory is ironclad and the United States will continue to bolster our posture to better defend our NATO allies. (U.S. Army photos by Maj. Brett Sullenger, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE” Public Affairs Officer)

