    C/1-502 IN CAMLFX Live Fire [Image 3 of 12]

    C/1-502 IN CAMLFX Live Fire

    GERMANY

    12.13.2022

    Photo by Maj. Brett Sullenger 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts a live fire iteration during a combined arms maneuver live fire exercise (CAMLFEX) on Dec. 13, 2022, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. Our commitment to defending NATO territory is ironclad and the United States will continue to bolster our posture to better defend our NATO allies. (U.S. Army photos by Maj. Brett Sullenger, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE” Public Affairs Officer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C/1-502 IN CAMLFX Live Fire [Image 12 of 12], by MAJ Brett Sullenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Europe
    Trench
    Air Assault
    CAMLFX

