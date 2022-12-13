U.S. Air Force assists in humanitarian aid cargo delivery

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III pilot prepares for a cargo delivery at a taking area, Dec. 13, 2022. The U.S. Air Force partnered with the Department of Energy to deliver humanitarian cargo for Ukrainian relief. The United States is rapidly delivering this and other critical electricity grid equipment to the country on an emergency basis to help Ukrainians persevere through the winter in the midst of Russia’s continued, attacks against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The equipment is part of a $53 million American support package announced last month by the U.S. Secretary of State during a meeting of the G7+ on the margins of the NATO Ministerial in Bucharest. Since Russia’s unprovoked invasion on February 24, the United States has provided nearly $32 billion in assistance to Ukraine, including $19 billion in security assistance. Additional examples of U.S. energy security support to Ukraine this year can be found at the following link: https://www.state.gov/energy-security-support-to-ukraine/ (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan)

