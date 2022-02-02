Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Sweeney Talks To Nimitz Crew [Image 1 of 8]

    Rear Adm. Sweeney Talks To Nimitz Crew

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220202-N-XK462-1035 BREMERTON, Wash. (Feb. 2, 2022) Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney, commander, Carrier Strike Group 11, talks to the crew of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Kantner)

    Nimitz
    Navy
    Strike Group 11

