220202-N-XK462-1035 BREMERTON, Wash. (Feb. 2, 2022) Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney, commander, Carrier Strike Group 11, talks to the crew of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Kantner)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2022 06:44
|Photo ID:
|7561417
|VIRIN:
|220202-N-XK462-1035
|Resolution:
|3906x2920
|Size:
|730 KB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rear Adm. Sweeney Talks To Nimitz Crew [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT