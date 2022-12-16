Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.16.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    221216-N-ER894-1209 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 16, 2022) Capt. Daryle Cardone, right, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and Rear Adm. Buzz Donnelly, Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, address media outlets after the ship returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, following its deployment to the western Pacific ocean, Dec. 16. During Ronald Reagan’s deployment, the ship conducted joint CSG exercises with the Republic of Korea Navy, participated in multinational exercises with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Navy during Valiant Shield, Keen Sword and Malabar 2022 and visited the Philippines, Singapore, Korea and Guam. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of CSG 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Timothy Dimal)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 23:49
    Photo ID: 7561386
    VIRIN: 221216-N-ER894-1209
    Resolution: 4027x2680
    Size: 986.38 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) returns to Yokosuka [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Japan
    homeport
    manning the rails
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Yokosuka

