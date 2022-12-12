A U.S. Marine assigned to the 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, enjoys a moment of levity during a break in cold weather training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 12, 2022. The visiting Marines utilized JBER’s extensive field training areas to enhance their operational proficiency in extreme cold weather as they prepare for an upcoming deployment to the Marine Corps Forces Europe-Africa theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2022 Date Posted: 12.16.2022 23:14 Photo ID: 7561379 VIRIN: 221212-F-HY271-0335 Resolution: 5142x3428 Size: 6.61 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Hometown: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2d Reconnaissance Battalion Marines conduct cold weather training in Alaska [Image 27 of 27], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.