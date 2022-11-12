Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion [Image 27 of 29]

    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    12.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Army Capt. Kahill Lucero, with the 109th Medical Detachment Veterinary Services, asmples tea during a Saudi Cultural Day event, Dec. 11, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The three-day event, Dec. 11-13, was hosted through a collaborative effort between the Scientist's Gift Program, local members of the Royal Saudi Air Force, and the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing’s Host Nation Coordination Cell, to provide an opportunity to learn about the history, culture and traditions of Saudi Arabia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2022
    Date Posted: 12.16.2022 05:57
    Photo ID: 7559890
    VIRIN: 221211-F-FT779-1154
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 23.47 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion [Image 29 of 29], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion
    Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    U.S. Army Central
    Royal Saudi Air Force
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Scientist's Gift Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT