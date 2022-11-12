Saudi Cultural Day - Strengthening Relationships Through Cultural Immersion

U.S. service members pause for a photo, during a Saudi Cultural Day event, Dec. 11, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The three-day event, Dec. 11-13, was hosted through a collaborative effort between the Scientist's Gift Program, local members of the Royal Saudi Air Force, and the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing’s Host Nation Coordination Cell, to provide an opportunity to learn about the history, culture and traditions of Saudi Arabia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

