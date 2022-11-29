Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Davis-Monthan Airman shares tribe culture

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    355th Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Slone Lafountain, Chief Master Sergeant Carl E. Beck Airman Leadership School instructor, celebrates her Chippewa culture by doning a traditional dress at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 29, 2022. Lafountain’s tribe is the Turtle Mountain Chippewa out of Belcourt, North Dakota, where they proudly refer to themselves as ‘Anishinaabe,’ meaning the Original People. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 19:49
    Photo ID: 7559351
    VIRIN: 221129-F-IH072-1042
    Resolution: 4200x3000
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Davis-Monthan Airman shares tribe culture, by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

