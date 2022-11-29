Davis-Monthan Airman shares tribe culture

Tech. Sgt. Slone Lafountain, Chief Master Sergeant Carl E. Beck Airman Leadership School instructor, celebrates her Chippewa culture by doning a traditional dress at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 29, 2022. Lafountain’s tribe is the Turtle Mountain Chippewa out of Belcourt, North Dakota, where they proudly refer to themselves as ‘Anishinaabe,’ meaning the Original People. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

