Secretary of Defense Hosts Lithuanian Defense Minister

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas for a bilateral meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Dec. 15, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
