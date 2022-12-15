Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense Hosts Lithuanian Defense Minister [Image 12 of 16]

    Secretary of Defense Hosts Lithuanian Defense Minister

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando       

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas delivers remarks in a bilateral meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Dec. 15, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.15.2022 18:27
    Photo ID: 7559305
    VIRIN: 221215-D-BN624-0109
    Resolution: 6519x4346
    Size: 18.33 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    This work, Secretary of Defense Hosts Lithuanian Defense Minister [Image 16 of 16], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

