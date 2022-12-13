Antiterrorism Training Team Exercise at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 13, 2022) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Brandon Link (left) and Master-at-Arms Seaman Yoel Lugones, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, simulated a small boat probe during an Antiterrorism Training Team drill near the NATO Marathi Pier Complex on Dec. 13, 2022. NSA Souda Bay closely coordinates with the Hellenic Navy prior to conducting these drills, which ensure the Harbor Security Unit is prepared to meet and deter enemy threats as part of its mission to provide maritime safety and security for visiting ships. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Jensen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2022 Date Posted: 12.15.2022 Photo ID: 7558008 Location: GR