USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds an all hands call

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    221215-N-ER894-1011 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 15, 2022) Capt. Justin Issler, executive officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), addresses Sailors during an all-hands call in the hangar bay, in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 15. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Timothy Dimal)

