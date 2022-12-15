221215-N-ER894-1011 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 15, 2022) Capt. Justin Issler, executive officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), addresses Sailors during an all-hands call in the hangar bay, in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 15. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2022 07:03
|Photo ID:
|7557989
|VIRIN:
|221215-N-ER894-1011
|Resolution:
|4458x2967
|Size:
|961.71 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) holds an all hands call [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
