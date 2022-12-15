Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform cryptological operations [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform cryptological operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Seaman Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    221215-N-UF592-2026 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 15, 2022) Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Joey Wilson, left, from Woodbridge, Virginia, and Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Raina Dinkel, from Denver, perform a check on a spectrum analyzer in the ship’s signal exploitation space aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 15. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform cryptological operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operations
    CVN 76
    Analysis
    Sailors
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Cryptology

