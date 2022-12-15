USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform cryptological operations

221215-N-UF592-2026 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 15, 2022) Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Joey Wilson, left, from Woodbridge, Virginia, and Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Raina Dinkel, from Denver, perform a check on a spectrum analyzer in the ship’s signal exploitation space aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 15. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

