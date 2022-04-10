221004-N-GF955-1020

BALTIC SEA (Oct. 4, 2022) U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Matthew Psota, from Boyertown, Pennsylvania, handles a hose during a simulated crash and salvage drill on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Oct. 4, 2022. Paul Ignatius, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2022 Date Posted: 10.10.2022 04:48 Photo ID: 7456926 VIRIN: 221004-N-GF955-1020 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.28 MB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts Flight Deck Crash and Salvage Drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.