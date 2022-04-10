221004-N-GF955-1008

BALTIC SEA (Oct. 4, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) simulate a rescue during a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck, Oct. 4, 2022. Paul Ignatius, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Lau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2022 Date Posted: 10.10.2022 04:49 Photo ID: 7456924 VIRIN: 221004-N-GF955-1008 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.36 MB Location: BALTIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts Flight Deck Crash and Salvage Drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.