    USS Nimitz Replinishes At Sea [Image 18 of 23]

    USS Nimitz Replinishes At Sea

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samuel Osborn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221009-N-KU796-2133 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 9, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from the “Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, replinishes supplies aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Strike Group is underway preparing for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Osborn)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 10.10.2022 04:13
    Photo ID: 7456907
    VIRIN: 221009-N-KU796-2133
    Resolution: 4640x3712
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz Replinishes At Sea [Image 23 of 23], by PO3 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    Nimitz
    HSC 6
    CSG 11

