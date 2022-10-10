Resolute Dragon 22: MLRS and HIMARS Demonstration

Members of the Northern Army, Japan Self-Defense Force, fire rockets from a Multiple Launch Rocket System alongside U.S. Marine Corps High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines during exercise Resolute Dragon 22 at Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 10, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Jimenez)

