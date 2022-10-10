Resolute Dragon 22: MLRS and HIMARS Demonstration

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines conduct High Mobility Artillery Rocket System simulated fire missions during exercise Resolute Dragon 22 at Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 10, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Jimenez)

