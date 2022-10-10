Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Dragon 22: MLRS and HIMARS Demonstration [Image 4 of 7]

    Resolute Dragon 22: MLRS and HIMARS Demonstration

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    10.10.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Diana Jimenez 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines conduct High Mobility Artillery Rocket System simulated fire missions during exercise Resolute Dragon 22 at Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 10, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Jimenez)

