U.S. Marines with 3d Transport Battalion conduct convoy recovery and refueling operations during Resolute Dragon 22 at Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 8, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lorenzo Ducato)

