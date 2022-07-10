Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bunker Hill Helicopter Operations [Image 3 of 4]

    Bunker Hill Helicopter Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Jennings 

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    221007-N-YV347-3089 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 7, 2022) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Marick Lombard, from San Jose, Calif., left, and U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Henry Francisco, from Brooklyn, N.Y., signal to the pilot of an MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52). Bunker Hill is currently operating with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

    This work, Bunker Hill Helicopter Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

