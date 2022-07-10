221007-N-YV347-3132 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 7, 2022) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Marick Lombard, from San Jose, Calif., right, and U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Henry Francisco, from Brooklyn, N.Y., signal to the pilot of an MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52). Bunker Hill is currently operating with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2022 Date Posted: 10.09.2022 22:37 Photo ID: 7456647 VIRIN: 221007-N-YV347-3132 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 842.95 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bunker Hill Helicopter Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.