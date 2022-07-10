Bunker Hill Chocks and Chains

221007-N-YV347-3062 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 7, 2022) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Byron Shoemaker stands by for an MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter to land on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52). Bunker Hill is currently operating with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2022 Date Posted: 10.09.2022 22:37 Photo ID: 7456646 VIRIN: 221007-N-YV347-3062 Resolution: 2725x4087 Size: 795.39 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN