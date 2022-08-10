Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Decatur Bridge Team [Image 1 of 2]

    Decatur Bridge Team

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    221008-N-SN516-1055 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 8, 2022) U.S. Navy Ensign Jordan Berrios, from Nashville, Tenn., stands watch on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur is currently operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Negron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2022
    Date Posted: 10.09.2022 20:16
    Photo ID: 7456621
    VIRIN: 221008-N-SN516-1055
    Resolution: 4834x3223
    Size: 997.64 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decatur Bridge Team [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Decatur Bridge Team
    Decatur Bridge Team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Destroyer
    Decatur
    CSG 11
    DDG 73

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT