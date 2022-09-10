The German Sachsen-class frigate FGS Essen (F221) steams in formation with the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and other coalition warships during a simulated strait transit as the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, Oct. 9, 2022. Ford is on its inaugural deployment conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sawyer Connally)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2022 Date Posted: 10.09.2022 19:44 Photo ID: 7456606 VIRIN: 221009-N-NQ285-1174 Resolution: 5560x3971 Size: 1.14 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gerald R. Ford Strike Group Conducts Simulated Strait Transit [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.