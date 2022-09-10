Gerald R. Ford Strike Group Conducts Simulated Strait Transit

Ensign Sean Tan, assigned to the Arleigh-Burke class USS Ramage (DDG 61), checks the ship’s course as conning officer during a simulated strait transit as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, Oct. 9, 2022. The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 68) is on its inaugural deployment conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sawyer Connally)

