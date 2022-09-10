Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gerald R. Ford Strike Group Conducts Simulated Strait Transit [Image 6 of 14]

    Gerald R. Ford Strike Group Conducts Simulated Strait Transit

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sawyer Connally 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    Seaman Joseph Robertson, assigned to the Arleigh-Burke class USS Ramage (DDG 61), mans the helm during a simulated strait transit as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, Oct. 9, 2022. The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 68) is on its inaugural deployment conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sawyer Connally)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2022
    Date Posted: 10.09.2022 19:44
    Photo ID: 7456596
    VIRIN: 221009-N-NQ285-1037
    Resolution: 5709x4078
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gerald R. Ford Strike Group Conducts Simulated Strait Transit [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramage Deploys with Gerald R. Ford Strike Group
    Gerald R. Ford Strike Group Conducts Simulated Strait Transit
    Gerald R. Ford Strike Group Conducts Simulated Strait Transit
    Gerald R. Ford Strike Group Conducts Simulated Strait Transit
    Gerald R. Ford Strike Group Conducts Simulated Strait Transit
    Gerald R. Ford Strike Group Conducts Simulated Strait Transit
    Gerald R. Ford Strike Group Conducts Simulated Strait Transit
    Gerald R. Ford Strike Group Conducts Simulated Strait Transit
    Gerald R. Ford Strike Group Conducts Simulated Strait Transit
    Gerald R. Ford Strike Group Conducts Simulated Strait Transit
    Gerald R. Ford Strike Group Conducts Simulated Strait Transit
    Gerald R. Ford Strike Group Conducts Simulated Strait Transit
    Gerald R. Ford Strike Group Conducts Simulated Strait Transit
    Gerald R. Ford Strike Group Conducts Simulated Strait Transit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ford
    Navy
    Strait Transit
    Carrier Strike Group 12
    CSG 12
    Ramage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT