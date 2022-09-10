Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Nighthawk attend chapel services

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    10.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anna Pongo 

    111th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of 2-151st Infantry Battalion “Task Force Nighthawk” attend a service conducted by Chaplain Cpt. Richard Wolfe Jr. at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, in Hohenfels, Germany, Oct. 9, 2022. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Anna Pongo)

    This work, Task Force Nighthawk attend chapel services [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Anna Pongo, identified by DVIDS

    KFOR
    Kosovo
    Chaplain
    Training
    StrongerTogether

