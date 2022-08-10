A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, takes a photo of another U.S. Soldier standing with a Sniper assigned to the Hellenic XXV Armored Brigade during a static display as part of Olympic Co-Operation 22 on Oct. 8, 2022, at Petrochori Training Area, Greece. The United States’ commitment to defending NATO territory is ironclad and the United States will continue to bolster our posture to better defend our NATO Allies.

