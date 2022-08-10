Lt. Col. David Williams, The Commander of the 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, gives his opening remarks during the Olympic Co-Operation 22 opening ceremony on Oct. 8, 2022, at Petrochori Training Area, Greece. The United States’ commitment to defending NATO territory is ironclad and the United States will continue to bolster our posture to better defend our NATO Allies.

