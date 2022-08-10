Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Olympic Co-Operation 22 [Image 5 of 10]

    Olympic Co-Operation 22

    PETROCHORI TRAINING AREA, GREECE

    10.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division and the Hellenic XXV Armored Brigade held the opening ceremony for Olympic Co-Operation 22 on Oct. 8, 2022, at Petrochori Training Area, Greece. The United States’ commitment to defending NATO territory is ironclad and the United States will continue to bolster our posture to better defend our NATO Allies.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2022
    Date Posted: 10.09.2022 09:33
