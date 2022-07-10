Ramage Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with Canadian, Spanish Navies

Retail Specialist Seaman Omarion Harvey, center, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), shows off his “USS Ramage Warrior of the Month” belt prior to a replenishment-at-sea with the Royal Canadian Navy fleet replenishment oiler MV Asterix as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, Oct. 7, 2022. The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is on its inaugural deployment conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sawyer Connally)

Date Taken: 10.07.2022