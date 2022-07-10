Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramage Conducts Flight Operations [Image 14 of 15]

    Ramage Conducts Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sawyer Connally 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    Retail Specialist 2nd Class Tory Smith, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), lowers nets on the flight deck prior to flight operations as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, Oct. 7, 2022. The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is on its inaugural deployment conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sawyer Connally)

