    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramage Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with Canadian, Spanish Navies [Image 12 of 15]

    Ramage Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with Canadian, Spanish Navies

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sawyer Connally 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 conducts flight operations on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, Oct. 7, 2022. The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is on its inaugural deployment conducting training and operations alongside NATO Allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations and demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict free Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sawyer Connally)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.09.2022 08:44
    Photo ID: 7456283
    VIRIN: 221007-N-NQ285-1466
    Resolution: 6681x4454
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramage Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with Canadian, Spanish Navies [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flight Operations
    Ford
    Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 12
    CSG 12
    Ramage

