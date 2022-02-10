Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UK Frigate Seizes $45 Million Illegal Drug Shipment [Image 3 of 4]

    UK Frigate Seizes $45 Million Illegal Drug Shipment

    GULF OF OMAN

    10.02.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet         

    GULF OF OMAN (Oct. 2, 2022) Personnel from the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy frigate HMS Montrose (F236) inventory illicit drugs seized from a fishing vessel in international waters in the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 2. (UK Royal Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.09.2022 02:42
    Photo ID: 7456243
    VIRIN: 221002-N-NO146-1010
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    TAGS

    Royal Navy
    CMF
    CTF 150
    HMS Montrose

