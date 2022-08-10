Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Downtown Sanford Inundated with Rising Water [Image 8 of 10]

    Downtown Sanford Inundated with Rising Water

    SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2022

    Photo by Robert Kaufmann 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Sanford, FL (Oct. 8, 2022) - Downtown Sanford is inundated with rising water from Lake Monroe after Hurricane Ian.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2022
    Date Posted: 10.08.2022 17:45
    Photo ID: 7456050
    VIRIN: 221008-O-RK738-090
    Resolution: 2552x1702
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: SANFORD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Downtown Sanford Inundated with Rising Water [Image 10 of 10], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    FEMA
    Florida
    Flood
    Ian

