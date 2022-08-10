Sanford, FL (Oct. 8, 2022) - Downtown Sanford is inundated with rising water from Lake Monroe after Hurricane Ian.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2022 17:45
|Photo ID:
|7456047
|VIRIN:
|221008-O-RK738-026
|Resolution:
|2552x1702
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|SANFORD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Downtown Sanford Inundated with Rising Water [Image 10 of 10], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
