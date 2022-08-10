Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ian Local Government Liaison Cadre

    SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2022

    Photo by Andrew Kornacki 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Local Government Liaison Cadre rally in Sarasota, Florida before dispersing into counties effected by Hurricane Ian, October 10, 2022.

    The mission of the LGL Cadre is to support the federal team, be a liaison to FEMA and provide assistance and advice to local governments in response and recovery mission execution becoming the critical lifeline through communications.

