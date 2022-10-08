Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 1 of 6]

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.10.2022

    Photo by Seaman Keith Nowak 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    A U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, takes-off from the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 07, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd MEU, are operating in U.S. 2nd Fleet in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security across the Atlantic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 10.08.2022 10:43
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    NAVY
    MARINES
    DEPLOYMENT
    FLYOFF
    HARRIERS
    KEARSARGE LHD 3

