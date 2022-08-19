Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handler) Airman Joseph Jacques directs a U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper helicopter, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Sept. 28, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak)

