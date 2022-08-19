Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 4 of 5]

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Seaman Keith Nowak 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Dalen Alexander, right, and U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) William Dudley remove chains from an U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Sept. 28, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 10.08.2022 10:21
    Photo ID: 7455934
    VIRIN: 220928-N-PS818-1178
    Resolution: 6648x4432
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 5 of 5], by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FLIGHT OPERATIONS
    NAVY
    SAILORS
    DEPLOYMENT
    KEARSARGE LHD 3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT