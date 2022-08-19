A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge’s (LHD 3), Sept. 28, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 10.08.2022 10:21 Photo ID: 7455932 VIRIN: 220928-N-PS818-1104 Resolution: 6352x4235 Size: 1.65 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 5 of 5], by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.