    Resolute Dragon 22 Sniper Range [Image 4 of 4]

    Resolute Dragon 22 Sniper Range

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ryan Lauritsen (left) and Cpl. Jack Secrest (right), scout snipers with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division conduct a live-fire range during Resolute Dragon 22 on Shikaribetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 6, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. Lauritsen is a native of Dwight, Illinois and Secrest is native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Dragon 22 Sniper Range [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

