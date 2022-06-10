U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ryan Lauritsen (left) and Cpl. Jack Secrest (right), scout snipers with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division conduct a live-fire range during Resolute Dragon 22 on Shikaribetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 6, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. Lauritsen is a native of Dwight, Illinois and Secrest is native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2022 Date Posted: 10.08.2022 08:05 Photo ID: 7455674 VIRIN: 221008-M-CG913-040 Resolution: 5635x3757 Size: 7.17 MB Location: HOKKAIDO, JP Hometown: DWIGHT, IL, US Hometown: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resolute Dragon 22 Sniper Range [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.