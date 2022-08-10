Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-2 SBCT vehicles arrive in Korea [Image 3 of 6]

    2-2 SBCT vehicles arrive in Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.08.2022

    8th Army

    Stryker vehicles from 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division are offloaded at the Port of Pyeongtaek, South Korea on Oct. 8, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Neil Penttila/Eighth Army public affairs office)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2022
    Date Posted: 10.08.2022 07:40
    Photo ID: 7455627
    VIRIN: 221008-A-ZZ999-0039
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    soldier
    korea
    south korea
    stryker
    off load

