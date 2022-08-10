Stryker vehicles from 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division are offloaded at the Port of Pyeongtaek, South Korea on Oct. 8, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Neil Penttila/Eighth Army public affairs office)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2022 07:40
|Photo ID:
|7455626
|VIRIN:
|221008-A-ZZ999-0038
|Resolution:
|4608x3072
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-2 SBCT vehicles arrive in Korea [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT